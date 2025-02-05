Jim Chanos Doubts 10% Tariffs Will Hurt China’s Economy

Jim Chanos believes that a 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods won’t significantly impact China, arguing that much higher tariffs are needed for serious economic or revenue effects.

Jim Chanos, President and founder of Chanos & Company, expressed skepticism about the impact of the U.S. imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods during a recent discussion on Bloomberg. He highlighted that while the U.S. administration argues that China has more to lose in a trade war due to its export-driven economy, the initial response from China with targeted tariffs on 80 products suggests a measured, possibly strategic, reaction. Chanos pointed out that the effectiveness of this 10% tariff in terms of generating significant revenue or influencing China’s economic behavior is doubtful, indicating that much higher tariffs would be necessary to have a substantial effect.

Chanos also contextualized these tariffs within the broader Chinese economic landscape, which he has long criticized for its unsustainable debt-driven growth model. He noted that while China has somewhat reduced its reliance on net exports post-2010, the current economic structure still heavily depends on investment, which is now facing challenges. The real estate sector, in particular, is showing signs of weakness that could ripple through the economy, and the imposition of tariffs on one of China’s still vibrant sectors, manufacturing for export, only exacerbates these issues.

The discussion also touched on the potential escalation or de-escalation of these trade measures. Chanos suggested a “wait and see” approach, emphasizing the unpredictability of how these policies will unfold in the coming months. He acknowledged the implementation of tariffs as fulfilling an early campaign promise by Trump but questioned whether this would be the end or just the beginning of further trade actions against China and potentially other regions like the EU. His analysis points to a complex interplay between short-term trade policies and long-term economic health, with China potentially at a disadvantage due to its current economic vulnerabilities.

