Could Trump’s Tariffs Eliminate Income Tax? Experts Weigh In

President Trump’s idea of replacing federal income tax with tariffs is considered unrealistic by policy experts due to the significant increase in government spending since tariffs were last a primary revenue source.

In 2024, tariffs contributed only about 1.57% to federal revenue, a stark contrast to the $2.2 trillion from individual income taxes in 2021, highlighting the impracticality of using tariffs as a full replacement.

High tariff rates would be needed to match income tax revenue, but these would likely reduce import volumes, further diminishing potential revenue, while also facing immediate international and domestic pushback.

President Donald Trump’s proposal to replace the federal income tax with tariffs has raised eyebrows among policy experts, who argue that the math simply doesn’t add up. During his campaign, Trump suggested an “all tariff policy” that he claimed could eliminate the need for income taxes, but this idea has been met with skepticism. According to Alex Durante, senior economist at the Tax Foundation, the proposal is “just not realistic,” given the significant increase in U.S. government spending since tariffs were last a primary revenue source in the 19th century.

In modern times, tariffs contribute only a tiny fraction of federal revenue, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection collecting around $77 billion in fiscal year 2024, which equates to roughly 1.57% of total federal revenue. This is starkly contrasted by the $2.2 trillion collected from individual income taxes in 2021, highlighting the vast difference in tax bases. Erica York from the Tax Foundation’s Center for Federal Tax Policy emphasized that to replace income tax revenue with tariffs, rates would have to be “astronomically high” on a relatively small base of imports.

Additional complexities arise from consumer behavior and compliance issues. As tariffs increase, the volume of imports could decrease, further reducing the potential revenue from tariffs, as noted by Kimberly Clausing and Maurice Obstfeld from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. They argue that the base for tariffs would shrink with rising rates, making Trump’s $2 trillion revenue goal from tariffs unfeasible.

Trump has already started implementing his tariff policy by signing orders for a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% on Chinese imports, with threats of similar measures against the European Union. However, these plans faced immediate challenges, with a temporary pause agreed upon for Canada and Mexico, and China responding with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. This back-and-forth illustrates the practical and diplomatic hurdles of such a policy shift, apart from the economic ones.

The proposal to overhaul the tax system in this manner not only faces economic criticism but also logistical and political resistance, suggesting that replacing income tax with tariffs remains more of a theoretical discussion than a practical policy option at this time.

