Musk is Trump’s Hammer – Varney

President Trump is using Elon Musk to rapidly expand presidential power by executing swift governmental changes, creating momentum that outpaces opposition from Congress and bureaucracy.

is using to rapidly expand presidential power by executing swift governmental changes, creating momentum that outpaces opposition from Congress and bureaucracy. Musk has taken control of significant government entities like the U.S. Digital Service (now U.S. DOGE Service) and the Office of Personnel Management, alongside accessing the treasury’s payment system to scrutinize spending.

Despite Musk’s aggressive approach, Trump maintains control, ensuring Musk’s actions are approved by him, while Democrats, led by Senator Schumer, struggle to respond to the fait accompli of these reforms.

In a recent segment on Fox Business, ‘Varney & Co.’ host Stuart Varney outlined how President Donald Trump is leveraging the influence and drive of Elon Musk to execute an unprecedented overhaul of the U.S. government. According to Varney, in just two weeks, Trump has significantly expanded presidential power by employing Musk as a key strategist in this transformation.

The core strategy involves overwhelming the government with rapid changes to create unstoppable momentum, leaving Congress, the bureaucracy, and even the judiciary unable to keep pace. Varney described this approach as making a fait accompli, where by the time opposition can react, the changes are already deeply entrenched.

One of the first moves was the takeover of the U.S. Digital Service, now renamed the U.S. DOGE Service, giving Musk control over the government’s digital infrastructure. This move alone signifies a massive shift in operational control. Additionally, Musk has taken over the Office of Personnel Management, essentially the government’s HR department, and has accessed the treasury’s payment system, providing insight into government expenditures.

The restructuring extends to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where Musk has reportedly uncovered and publicized questionable spending that went unchecked for years. His aggressive approach to government efficiency has seen him move from a modest office in the West Wing to the more spacious secretary of war suite in the Executive Office Building, symbolizing his offensive against wasteful spending.

However, Varney emphasized that Musk’s actions are not unchecked. President Trump has made it clear that Musk operates under his supervision, stating, “Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval.” This indicates a strategic partnership where Musk’s energy and commitment are harnessed but directed by Trump’s oversight.

The rapid changes have stirred significant reaction, with Democrats, represented by Senator Schumer, struggling to mount an effective counter. Varney suggests that the transformation has progressed too far and too quickly for any significant reversal, effectively expanding Trump’s authority in his second term. This narrative paints Musk as a pivotal figure in reshaping government operations, driven by a mission to cut inefficiency but operating under the president’s command.

