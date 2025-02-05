Apple Stock Slips as China Considers App Store Antitrust Probe

Apple ‘s (AAPL) stock fell after reports emerged that China might launch an antitrust probe into its App Store policies and fees, amid ongoing discussions with Chinese officials since last year.

‘s stock fell after reports emerged that China might launch an antitrust probe into its App Store policies and fees, amid ongoing discussions with Chinese officials since last year. The scrutiny in China adds to Apple’s challenges, including declining revenue in the region due to competition from Huawei, and comes at a time when U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating with new tariffs.

Globally, Apple faces antitrust issues with ongoing lawsuits in the U.S. and a significant fine from the EU, suggesting that regulatory pressures might continue or intensify under the current administration.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently facing potential headwinds in China, where the government is reportedly considering an antitrust investigation into the company’s App Store policies and developer fees. This development led Apple’s shares to fall $4.81 (2.07%) to $227.99 in early Wednesday trading, following a Bloomberg report. The scrutiny comes after discussions between Chinese officials and Apple executives, which have been ongoing since last year, with the possibility of avoiding a formal investigation if negotiations yield positive outcomes.

According to the report, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation is specifically examining Apple’s practice of taking up to a 30% cut on in-app purchases and its restrictions on external payment services and app stores. This potential probe adds to the existing strains between the U.S. and China, highlighted by recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which could further complicate Apple’s operations given that a significant portion of its iPhones are assembled in China by Foxconn. However, Apple has been diversifying its manufacturing base to countries like India and Vietnam to mitigate risks.

Despite these efforts, Apple’s performance in China has struggled, with revenue from the region falling 11.25% to $18.51 billion in the latest quarter, down from $20.82 billion in Q4 2023, amid intense competition from local giant Huawei. CEO Tim Cook has suggested that a potential recovery in China’s market share might be contingent on the approval and integration of Apple Intelligence into iPhones sold there, with ongoing talks with Chinese tech leaders ByteDance and Tencent.

This isn’t an isolated challenge for Apple; the company has been dealing with antitrust issues globally. In the U.S., the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March, leading to a significant drop in stock price. Additionally, the European Union slapped Apple with a $2 billion fine last year for alleged breaches of competition laws. The prospect of continued antitrust scrutiny under the Trump administration, despite hopes for leniency, indicates that Apple’s legal and regulatory battles might persist or even intensify.

These developments underscore the intricate balance Apple must maintain in its global operations, navigating through regulatory environments, geopolitical tensions, and competitive pressures, all while trying to innovate and expand its technological offerings like AI integration in new markets.

