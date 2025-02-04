AI Breakthrough? Figure CEO Teases Humanoid Tech No One Has Ever Seen

Brett Adcock, the visionary behind Figure AI, has made a bold move by dissolving the company’s collaboration agreement with OpenAI, signaling a significant leap forward in the development of humanoid robotics. This decision comes on the heels of Figure AI achieving “a major breakthrough” in robot AI, claiming it to be entirely developed in-house.

Today, I made the decision to leave our Collaboration Agreement with OpenAI Figure made a major breakthrough on fully end-to-end robot AI, built entirely in-house We're excited to show you in the next 30 days something no one has ever seen on a humanoid — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) February 4, 2025

Adcock’s announcement has sparked intrigue across the tech community, promising to unveil an entirely new concept in humanoid robotics within the next 30 days. The specifics of this breakthrough remain under wraps, but the implications are vast. This development could potentially redefine how robots perceive, interact, and adapt to human environments, moving beyond mere task automation to more complex, autonomous behaviors.

The decision to part ways with OpenAI and the subsequent in-house breakthrough not only highlight Figure AI’s technical prowess but also its strategic direction towards self-reliance in AI development. This could accelerate the timeline for deploying advanced humanoid robots in various sectors, from manufacturing to daily life assistance, possibly setting new standards for the robotics industry. The anticipation builds as the robotics world awaits to see what “no one has ever seen on a humanoid” will entail, potentially catalyzing further advancements in the field. Go Brett!

