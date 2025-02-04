PayPal Stock Sinks as Margin Woes Overshadow Upbeat 2025 Outlook

PayPal ‘s (PYPL) stock dipped below $81 following a Q4 operating margin contraction, despite surpassing earnings and revenue expectations.

stock dipped below $81 following a Q4 operating margin contraction, despite surpassing earnings and revenue expectations. The company reported a 7% increase in Q4 TPV to $437.8 billion, but payment transactions fell by 3%; however, full-year 2024 showed growth in both metrics.

PayPal provided an optimistic EPS outlook for Q1 and FY25, above consensus, and announced a new $15 billion share buyback program.

PayPal (PYPL) shares experienced a significant drop, falling $8.54 or 9.55% to $80.97 in early trading on Tuesday, following a disappointing fourth-quarter margin report. Despite surpassing earnings expectations with a profit of $1.19 per share against a consensus of $1.12, and revenues climbing 4.2% to $8.37 billion, investors were unsettled by a contraction in the company’s operating margin. This contraction has sparked concerns about PayPal’s ability to maintain robust profitability in the face of increasing competition and a post-pandemic slowdown in consumer spending.

The digital payments sector, once dominated by PayPal due to its first-mover advantage, has seen intensified competition, which has begun to erode the company’s market position and profit margins. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw PayPal’s total payment volume (TPV) increase by 7% to $437.8 billion, with the full year showing a 10% rise to $1.68 trillion. However, the number of payment transactions decreased by 3% in Q4 to 6.6 billion, although the annual figure for 2024 showed a 5% increase to 26.3 billion transactions.

Despite the immediate market reaction, PayPal provided an optimistic outlook for both the first quarter and the full year of 2025. The company guided Q1 EPS to be between $1.15 and $1.17, which is above the consensus estimate of $1.13, and forecasted FY25 EPS at $4.95 to $5.10, surpassing the $4.90 consensus. This forward-looking guidance suggests confidence in PayPal’s ability to navigate through current challenges and grow its earnings.

Additionally, in a move that might reassure investors over the long term, PayPal’s Board of Directors announced a new $15 billion stock repurchase program. This new authorization supplements the existing repurchase program from June 2022, which still had $4.86 billion available as of the end of 2024. Such buybacks could signal the company’s belief in its undervalued stock and its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

PayPal’s performance in 2024 was a stark contrast to previous years, with its shares surging nearly 40%, thus outperforming broader market indices and breaking a three-year streak of annual declines. This year’s growth was driven by strategic adjustments and perhaps a temporary tailwind from market recovery trends favoring tech and digital payment solutions. However, the latest quarterly results indicate that PayPal must continue to innovate and optimize its operations to fend off competitors and recover its margins to sustain this upward trajectory.

