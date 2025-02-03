Cramer Calls It: Palantir Is the ‘Ultimate Meme Stock’

On CNBC, Jim Cramer recently shared his insights on why investors should keep an eye on Palantir Technologies (PLTR), particularly as it approaches its earnings report. Cramer highlighted a recent Sarah Eisen interview with Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, where Karp discussed his expertise, particularly in procurement efficiency, an area where Palantir excels.

Cramer pointed out a technical pattern in Palantir’s stock chart, suggesting a reverse head and shoulders formation, which is typically seen as a bullish sign by technical analysts. This observation was made in the context of Palantir’s upcoming earnings announcement, suggesting that the stock might be poised for a positive move.

The conversation also touched on Palantir’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where the company is working on streamlining government procurement processes, further showcasing its capabilities beyond just data analytics into practical, cost-saving applications.

Despite his personal anecdotes about Karp’s past interactions with him, where Karp expressed strong opinions, Cramer emphasized the significance of Palantir in the market. He described Palantir as the “ultimate meme stock,” indicating a strong retail investor following that keeps the stock propped up, even in volatile market conditions. Cramer noted that at the close of trading, there were efforts to maintain the stock’s price, comparing Karp’s influence to that of mythological figures rather than just market mechanics.

Cramer also acknowledged Karp’s broader impact, likening him to Elon Musk in the realm of procurement and crediting him for significant projects like Operation Warp Speed. This comparison underscores Karp’s role not only as a business leader but as a visionary in his field.

For investors, Cramer’s message was clear: Palantir is a stock to watch due to its unique market position, the charismatic leadership of Alex Karp, and the ongoing narrative around its operational efficiency and technological innovation. He predicted that Karp’s comments during the earnings call would likely be compelling enough to drive further interest in the stock, even if mixed with Karp’s candid, sometimes abrasive style.

In summary, Jim Cramer’s analysis paints Palantir as a company with substantial growth potential, driven by its core competencies, its CEO’s strategic vision, and an unusually dedicated retail investor base. This combination makes Palantir a focal point for investors looking for stocks with both fundamental and narrative-driven momentum.

Price Action: PLTR is currently trading at $82.28, down 0.25% for the day. The stock has been fluctuating between $78.47 and $82.78, with its 52-week range spanning from $16.48 to $85.22.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.