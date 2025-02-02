Canada, Mexico & China Fire Back at Trump’s Tariffs

President Donald Trump escalated his trade policies by imposing significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, effective from Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The tariffs, which he had promised during his campaign, include a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% duty on those from China, citing national emergencies related to fentanyl and illegal migration. These measures were enacted using the authority granted by the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), with Trump emphasizing his commitment to American safety in a Truth Social post, stating that the actions were necessary to protect the nation from foreign threats and ensure the security of American citizens.

Despite the broad application, there’s a notable exception for Canadian energy imports, which will face a reduced 10% duty, acknowledging the deep energy interdependence between the U.S. and Canada. This carveout aims to mitigate potential disruptions in supply chains and energy markets, which are crucial for both nations.

The response from the affected countries was swift and firm. Canada, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods, with an initial $30 billion in duties starting Tuesday, followed by additional tariffs in three weeks, providing a grace period for Canadian businesses to adjust. Trudeau’s strategy also included targeting a broad spectrum of American products. “Like the American tariffs, our response will also be far-reaching and include everyday items such as American beer, wine, and bourbon, fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice, along with vegetables, perfume, clothing, and shoes,” Trudeau stated during a Saturday evening press conference. He went on to list more items, saying, “It’ll include major consumer products like household appliances, furniture, sports equipment, and materials like lumber and plastics, along with much, much more.”

Addressing American citizens directly, Trudeau added, “This is a choice that, yes, will harm Canadians, but beyond that, it will have real consequences for you, the American people.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded with strong words, denouncing the U.S. accusations linking Mexico with criminal organizations as “slander.” She emphasized Mexico’s commitment to collaboration over confrontation, highlighting the need for mutual respect and shared responsibility in addressing cross-border issues like drug trafficking and migration, without compromising sovereignty.

China‘s reaction was to challenge the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, accusing the U.S. of violating trade rules and disrupting economic cooperation. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce also threatened to implement countermeasures, signaling the potential for a broader trade conflict.

Trump’s executive orders contain provisions that could escalate the situation further, allowing for an increase in tariffs if foreign retaliations occur, indicating a readiness for a more intense trade war if the initial measures do not yield the desired effect or if they provoke significant counteractions from the targeted nations. It goes without saying that the unfolding scenario will test the resilience of international trade frameworks and the diplomatic relations between these major economies.

