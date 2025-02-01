JPMorgan Deeply Skeptical of Wall Street’s Tesla Optimism

The recent gains in Tesla’s (TSLA) stock price following an earnings report that missed analyst expectations has left many, including JPMorgan (JPM) analysts, searching for answers in a sea of confusion. Despite reporting a 38% shortfall in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), with actual EBIT of $1.58 billion, compared to the expected $2.5 billion from Wall Street analysts, and experiencing the lowest profit margins in years, Tesla’s stock reacted with an unexpected rally, prompting skepticism from JPMorgan’s long bearish stance on the company’s valuation.

Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan, described the stock’s movement as having “no relation whatsoever” to Tesla’s actual financial performance or its guidance for future growth. This disconnect between the company’s fundamentals and its market valuation has been a recurring theme, but the latest developments, including the company’s Q4 net income plummeting 71% to $2.31 billion, down from $7.93 billion a year earlier, have further highlighted this anomaly.

Brinkman speculated on several reasons behind the stock’s rise, pointing to the ambitious, almost fantastical projections made by CEO Elon Musk during the earnings call. Musk’s claims about Tesla achieving a valuation surpassing that of the world’s top five companies combined, or the potential of a single product like the Optimus humanoid robot generating revenue in the trillions, seem to have captured investors’ imagination despite their detachment from current financial realities.

However, Brinkman remains unconvinced by these narratives, holding firm on his $135 price target for Tesla — a stance that suggests a steep 66% decline from its Friday close of $404.60. His skepticism stems from Tesla’s recent struggles, including its first annual sales decline since its founding in 2008.

The adjustment in Tesla’s growth outlook from a projected 20% to 30% increase in vehicle deliveries for 2025 to a more vague “return to growth” was particularly concerning for Brinkman. This revision seems to underscore a pattern where Tesla’s operational metrics like revenue, margins, earnings, and cash flow projections are continually revised downwards, yet the stock price continues to defy these fundamentals, buoyed by optimistic future projections and Musk’s influence.

The broader context cannot be ignored, where Tesla benefits from Musk’s proximity to political power and his status as the world’s richest individual, factors that might contribute to investor confidence beyond mere financial metrics. Despite these misses, Tesla’s stock has seen a solid 115% year-over-year increase, suggesting that market sentiment is driven by more than just the company’s financial health.

This situation encapsulates the broader debate on market valuation: whether stocks should be priced on current earnings and fundamentals or on the promise of future innovation and market disruption. For now, Tesla’s valuation appears to be more of a vote of confidence in Musk’s vision than a reflection of its current financial state, a trend that continues to baffle traditional analysts like those at JPMorgan.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.