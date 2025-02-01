EU Cracks Down: Shein and Amazon Face Liability for ‘Unsafe’ and ‘Illegal’ Goods”

The European Union is poised to introduce significant regulatory changes aimed at addressing the sale of dangerous or illegal products on e-commerce platforms like Temu, Shein, and Amazon Marketplace. According to a report by the Financial Times, these new customs reforms would shift the responsibility for ensuring product safety from individual purchasers to the platforms themselves, marking a pivotal change in how online retail operates within the EU.

Under the proposed changes, e-commerce platforms will be obligated to provide detailed data about incoming goods before they reach EU borders. This initiative is designed to give customs officials the necessary tools to screen and inspect packages more effectively, enhancing the control over what enters the market. The reform would require these platforms not only to handle the collection of duties and VAT but also to ensure that all products meet EU standards for safety and compliance.

A central aspect of this reform involves the creation of a new body, the European Union Customs Authority (EUCA). This authority would integrate customs data from all 27 member states into a unified system, allowing for a more coordinated and proactive approach to risk assessment. The EUCA would have the capability to screen goods based on the information provided by platforms, identifying potential threats or non-compliance issues before items are loaded for transport or even arrive in the EU. This preemptive measure could significantly reduce the influx of unsafe goods, counterfeit products, or items that violate EU regulations.

This regulatory shift comes in response to the growing volume of online purchases, particularly from platforms that have seen a surge in popularity due to their ability to offer low-cost items. The current system, where the buyer is considered the importer, often leads to inefficiencies in customs clearance and oversight, allowing unsafe or non-compliant products to slip through the cracks. By making platforms accountable, the EU aims to tighten its grip on consumer safety and market integrity.

The Financial Times’ report highlights that these changes would place a new burden on online retailers, who would need to invest in systems to comply with these stringent requirements. This could potentially affect how platforms like Temu, Shein, and Amazon (AMZN) operate, possibly leading to increased costs, which might be passed on to consumers, or a more selective approach to product offerings to mitigate compliance risks.

This initiative reflects a broader trend of regulatory bodies worldwide attempting to catch up with the rapid evolution of e-commerce. By holding platforms accountable for the products they list, the EU is looking to safeguard its market from the risks associated with the global nature of online trade, where the origin and nature of goods can be obscured. This move could set a precedent for how e-commerce is regulated globally, potentially influencing other regions to adopt similar measures to protect consumer interests and maintain market standards.

