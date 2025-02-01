Barclays on Tesla: Overhyped or Justified?

In a recent appearance on CNBC’s “The Exchange,” Dan Levy, a senior equity research analyst at Barclays (BCS), provided insights into Tesla’s latest earnings and the peculiar behavior of its stock price. Despite Tesla reporting financial results that were less than stellar, with an explicit miss on earnings expectations, the stock has not seen the expected downturn. Levy explained that when one strips away the gains from Bitcoin (BTC), Tesla’s earnings were “much worse” than initially perceived, particularly highlighting the shortfall in gross margins.

However, what’s keeping Tesla’s stock buoyant, according to Levy, is not tied to these financial fundamentals but rather to a narrative that has captured investor imagination. Tesla’s stock is trading at 125 times earnings, a valuation that suggests investors are looking far beyond immediate financial performance. Levy pointed out that the current market enthusiasm for Tesla stems from its advancements in autonomous driving technology and its ambitious projects in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence.

When questioned about why the market appeared to overlook the fierce competition in the autonomous vehicle space, including recent developments from Waymo, Levy attributed Tesla’s stock resilience to its dominance in shaping public and investor narratives. He noted that Tesla has managed to accumulate an additional half a trillion dollars in market cap since the last election, a testament to its narrative prowess rather than its financial performance alone.

Levy expressed a cautious stance on how Tesla’s projects, particularly its unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) initiative set to begin in Texas in June, will unfold in reality. However, he acknowledged that the market is currently feeding off this optimism. The excitement around Tesla’s announcements, especially around AI and autonomy, has led to an investment environment where the narrative overshadows traditional financial metrics.

This discussion on CNBC highlighted a significant disconnect between Tesla’s stock market performance and its underlying financial health, painting a picture of a company whose market value is more reflective of its future promises in revolutionary technology rather than its present earnings. While Levy and perhaps other analysts might recommend caution, the market’s enthusiasm for Tesla’s narrative continues to drive its stock, showing that, at least for now, narrative can indeed trump fundamentals.

