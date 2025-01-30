UPS Reduces Amazon Business, Lowers 2025 Outlook—Stock Plummets

United Parcel Service (UPS) experienced a significant drop in its stock price, plummeting $19.49 or 14.57% in premarket trading on Thursday, following the company’s Q4 December earnings report and an announcement of an agreement with its largest customer — implicitly Amazon (AMZN) — to reduce transported volumes by over 50% by the latter half of next year. This decision comes at a time when UPS is navigating through a challenging landscape marked by a decline in parcel demand following the e-commerce boom during the global health crisis and an influx of low-margin shipments from discount online retailers like Temu and Shein.

In 2023, Amazon and its affiliates contributed approximately 11.8% to UPS’s total revenue, highlighting the impact this decision could have on the company’s financials. Despite the initial shock among analysts, UPS’s leadership, including CEO Carol Tomé, expressed confidence in this strategic shift. The company argues that by reducing volume from its largest customer, it will enhance its revenue per piece, thereby improving profitability. This is part of a broader strategy to make UPS more agile and differentiated in a competitive market.

UPS is taking proactive measures to adapt its operations. The company is reconfiguring its U.S. network and has initiated multi-year efficiency programs aimed at saving around $1 billion. These efforts are in addition to foundational changes already implemented, which are intended to steer UPS towards becoming a more profitable entity.

Financially, the outlook appears mixed. UPS projected 2025 revenues at $89 billion, falling short of the $94.88 billion anticipated by analysts. However, the company does expect to improve its full-year consolidated operating margin to 10.8% in 2025, up from 9.8% in 2024. This indicates a strategic focus on profitability over sheer volume.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, UPS reported revenues of $25.3 billion, slightly under the expected $25.42 billion. Nevertheless, the company managed to exceed earnings expectations, posting an adjusted profit per share of $2.75 against the anticipated $2.53. This performance suggests that despite revenue challenges, UPS is managing to uphold profitability through operational efficiencies and cost management.

The strategic pivot by UPS to reduce dependency on Amazon, coupled with its focus on efficiency and margin improvement, reflects a broader industry trend where traditional logistics providers are rethinking their business models in light of changing market dynamics. This includes not just adapting to shifts in consumer behavior post-pandemic but also navigating the complexities introduced by the rise of e-commerce giants and new retail models.

UPS’s decision might initially unsettle shareholders, but the long-term vision focuses on creating a more resilient and profitable operation. This move could set a precedent for how large logistics firms might adjust to the evolving demands of digital commerce and consumer expectations for faster, yet cost-effective delivery solutions.

