Needham’s Analyst Reveals Her Big Tech Favorites for 2025

Laura Martin, a senior internet and media analyst at Needham and Company, recently appeared on CNBC’s ‘Power Lunch’ to forecast which big tech companies might dominate in 2025. Her insights hinge on a mix of political influences, technological advancements, and strategic positioning within the AI landscape.

Martin pointed out that the incoming changes at the Department of Justice (DOJ) could significantly impact big tech, particularly Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). With a new head at the DOJ and a politically polarized environment, she anticipates that much of the ongoing litigation against tech giants might be reconsidered or dropped. This scenario would be especially beneficial for Alphabet, potentially leading to a significant expansion in its stock’s multiple due to the alleviation of regulatory pressures like the proposed Chrome spinoff.

She also emphasized Alphabet’s and Amazon’s (AMZN) strategic moves in generative AI. Both companies are actively working on back-office efficiencies through AI investments, which are drastically improving their cost structures. Martin noted that while revenues are growing at double-digit rates, costs are only increasing in the single digits, leading to an explosion in free cash flow and capital efficiency for both companies.

The discussion also delved into Alphabet’s position in the AI race. Martin highlighted Alphabet’s recent introduction of a new quantum computing chip named “Willow,” which could have profound implications for both AI development and potentially even blockchain technologies. She argued that despite being initially outpaced by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Alphabet is now leveraging its vast data resources from YouTube, which has a significant lead over competitors like Netflix (NFLX) in viewership, and its search capabilities to stay competitive in the AI domain.

Alphabet’s approach to integrating AI into its search results, where about 50% of queries now return answers that mimic ChatGPT’s functionality, showcases a strategy of self-cannibalization to retain user engagement rather than losing it to external platforms. This move, according to Martin, positions Alphabet favorably as the industry moves towards AI-driven solutions, with data ownership becoming increasingly crucial as new AI models struggle to find sufficient data for training.

Martin’s analysis suggests that by 2025, regulatory relief could provide a significant boost to Alphabet’s stock, recently trading at $194.63 per share. Additionally, its proactive strides in AI are likely to solidify its position as a big tech leader, alongside Amazon, last seen at $224.80, which is similarly leveraging technological advancements to drive economic efficiencies. This outlook provides a nuanced view beyond just stock performance, emphasizing strategic foresight and adaptation to emerging tech trends.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Trading stocks/cryptos involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.