Fitz-Gerald’s Trio: Walmart, Nvidia, Tesla – The Next Big Wins?

In a recent appearance on Fox Business’ ‘Varney & Co.,’ Keith Fitz-Gerald, Chief Investment Officer at the Fitz-Gerald Group, shared his bullish stance on several major companies, advocating for investors to adopt an aggressive buying strategy. Fitz-Gerald began by discussing Walmart (WMT), asserting that the retail giant is significantly undervalued and poised to challenge Amazon (AMZN) head-on in the ecommerce space.

Fitz-Gerald highlighted Walmart’s strategic digital investments, suggesting that unlike competitors such as Target (TGT) and Kohl’s (KSS), Walmart is uniquely positioned to compete effectively online. He sees Walmart’s stock – last trading at $92.22 p/sh – reaching an initial target of $100 per share, with potential to climb into the mid-100s within a year, and possibly doubling within three years. This prediction is based on Walmart’s profitability in its online ventures and its broad-scale digital transformation.

Moving to Nvidia (NVDA), Fitz-Gerald described the company as being at the forefront of a technological revolution akin to the advent of electricity or the Internet. He noted that Nvidia’s chips are in such high demand that they are selling every chip produced, which he interprets as a sign of a significant market shift due to AI. His price target for Nvidia is set at $300 a share within the next three to five years, emphasizing the profound impact AI will have across industries. At last check, NVDA was trading at $139.34.

On Tesla (TSLA), Fitz-Gerald expressed optimism for the stock to reach $421 within 12 to 24 months, although he suggested this might be a conservative estimate considering the broader implications of Tesla’s technology, particularly in autonomous driving or “robo-taxis.” He pointed out that Tesla’s integration of AI could lead to transformative changes in mobility, impacting not just urban landscapes but also the lives of individuals with limited mobility. Fitz-Gerald even floated the possibility of Tesla – last printing $354.31 a share – hitting $500, considering the vast market opportunity in autonomous vehicles, which his colleague Dan Ives at Wedbush has valued at a trillion dollars.

Fitz-Gerald’s insights go beyond mere stock price predictions; they touch on how these companies could reshape consumer behavior, market dynamics, and societal structures through technological innovation. His advice to investors is clear: now is the time to get aggressive, particularly with stocks like Walmart, Nvidia, and Tesla, which he sees as undervalued or on the cusp of significant growth due to their strategic positioning in emerging tech trends. His commentary not only reflects confidence in these companies’ futures but also underscores a broader narrative of technological evolution influencing investment strategies.

Disclaimer: Please note that any stock advice or recommendations provided are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial advice. Investing in the stock market carries inherent risks, and individuals should conduct their own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.