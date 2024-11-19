Google’s Chrome Could Fetch $20 Billion If Forced to Sell

In a move that could redefine the landscape of the tech industry, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Chrome browser might be sold for up to $20 billion, as per a Bloomberg report. This potential sale is part of a broader Justice Department initiative aimed at dismantling what they perceive as Google’s monopolistic control over the search market, following a significant legal ruling last August.

The Department of Justice is set to request that Judge Amit Mehta, who found Google in violation of antitrust laws, enforce measures that extend beyond search engines to include Google’s operations in artificial intelligence and its Android mobile operating system. Additionally, there’s a push for data licensing requirements, which could fundamentally alter how Google interacts with its vast user base and competes in the AI sector.

The Chrome browser, with its over 3 billion monthly active users, is not just a tool for browsing; it’s a critical component of Google’s advertising ecosystem, allowing the company to gather user data for targeted advertising, which is where the majority of Google’s revenue is derived. Moreover, Chrome has been instrumental in promoting Google’s AI endeavors, notably with Gemini, its AI assistant designed to integrate deeply into users’ web experiences.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh estimates that Chrome could fetch “at least $15-$20 billion” in a sale, highlighting its immense value due to its user base. However, as Bob O’Donnell from TECHnalysis Research points out, the monetization potential of Chrome might be more about its role as an access point to other services rather than direct revenue generation, complicating the valuation process.

In response to these developments, Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s VP of regulatory affairs, criticized the Justice Department’s approach, suggesting that such interventions could detrimentally impact consumers, developers, and the U.S.’s technological edge, especially at a time when AI innovation is critical.

This case, which spans the Trump and Biden administrations, represents the most aggressive antitrust action against a tech giant since the legal battles with Microsoft, signaling a potentially transformative moment for how tech giants operate and are regulated in the United States.