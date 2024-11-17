Nvidia’s Latest AI Chips Hit by Server Overheating Issues, Report Says

Nvidia (NVDA), a key player in AI hardware, recently introduced the Blackwell AI chips, which were met with high expectations. However, the rollout has hit several snags, particularly with the servers intended to accommodate these chips.

The launch of the Blackwell GPUs was initially planned for the second quarter but faced delays. Now, according to sources cited by The Information, a new issue has surfaced: overheating. When these chips are integrated into Nvidia’s custom server racks, they produce excessive heat, which could lead to operational inefficiencies or hardware damage.

In response, Nvidia has been in dialogue with its suppliers, requesting multiple redesigns of the server racks to address the thermal issues. The specifics of these suppliers remain undisclosed, the report noted, but the urgency of the situation is clear.

This overheating problem has stirred concern among major tech firms like Meta Platforms (META), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), who are relying on these chips to enhance their AI data center capabilities. The delay in deployment could mean significant setbacks in their operational timelines.

The Blackwell chips themselves are an impressive upgrade, combining two chips into one unit that can process AI tasks at speeds up to 30 times faster than the previous models. This advancement is crucial for applications requiring rapid data processing, like AI-driven chatbot responses.

However, the real challenge for Nvidia isn’t just in creating advanced technology but ensuring its practical application. The company now faces the task of cooling down their servers in the most literal sense, to match the cool efficiency of their innovative chips.

As this situation develops, it underscores the complex journey from innovation to implementation in the tech industry.

h/t Reuters