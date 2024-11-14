Super Micro Shares Plunge: Late Financials Spark Delisting Fears

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a key player in the AI hardware sector, plummeted to a new 52-week low on Thursday, reflecting ongoing challenges with financial reporting and regulatory compliance. The company, which has been unable to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, cited the need for additional time to appoint a new accounting firm as the reason for the delay.

Super Micro’s struggle with its financial disclosures has been compounded by its failure to submit the 2024 Form 10-K or annual report on time. This delay has put the company at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq (NDAQ), a process it has faced before. Following a notice of non-compliance in September, Super Micro has been given until November 16 to present a compliance plan to Nasdaq, or it could face the repercussions of delisting for the second time within five years.

The stock, which touched a high of $123 in March, was trading at $18 on Thursday morning, marking a decline of 11%. This represents a staggering loss of over 85% from its peak, wiping out more than $55 billion in market value. The sharp decline in stock value underscores the financial turbulence the company has been navigating, especially in the context of its pivotal role in the AI industry.

Super Micro Computer has capitalized significantly on the AI boom, integrating Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs and other components into its servers to cater to the burgeoning demand for AI computing power. This relationship was fostered by the long-standing ties between Super Micro CEO Charles Liang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, both of whom share Taiwanese immigrant roots.

The company hit a rough patch in September when Hindenburg Research released a report alleging various improprieties, including accounting irregularities and questionable business practices. These allegations sent shockwaves through Super Micro shares, contributing to their volatility.

Adding to the company’s woes, Ernst & Young, the company’s auditor, resigned amid disagreements over governance practices and the independence of the board, further shaking investor confidence. Since these events unfolded, Super Micro’s stock has seen a year-to-date decline of approximately 36%, illustrating the significant impact of these governance and financial reporting issues.

The situation at Super Micro Computer highlights the complexities and risks associated with rapid growth in the tech sector, particularly in areas like AI where hardware solutions are critical. As the company works to stabilize its financial reporting and governance practices, the tech community and investors alike will be watching closely to see if Super Micro can navigate these challenges and secure its position in the competitive landscape of AI hardware.

Price Action: At last check, Super Micro shares were down 1.44%, trading at $17.75, extending the stock’s intraday decline to around 13%.