Musk Says Autopilot Wasn’t Enabled in Fatal Texas Crash

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that driver-assistance features were not enabled in a fatal 2019 Model S car crash in Spring, Texas last weekend.

“Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD,” (Full Self-Driving, Tesla’s automated driving system), Musk said in his tweet, noting that the Autopilot feature could not have been engaged since the street the car was on did not have lane lines, a requirement for the feature to activate.

Early reports indicate that before the vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree and burst into flame – firefighters reportedly used 32,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire – it was operating without anyone in the driver’s seat. Reports also suggest that at the time of impact one person was in the front passenger seat while another was in the rear passenger seat of the car.

Two federal agencies — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board — said they are actively working with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash.

Tesla Stock

Tesla shares were trading down by 9 points, or 1.34%, at $705.99 at the time of publication Tuesday. The electric car maker’s market cap exceeds $685 billion. TSLA closed Monday down $25.15 at $714.63.